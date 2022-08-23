He had been hospitalized in intensive care since Sunday when he was hit by a car in front of the church of San Giuseppe.

TREVISO. The 85-year-old hit on Sunday died while he was walking there Noalese by bike not far from home. The injuries sustained by the pensioner resident in San Giuseppe are too serious: after two days in intensive care at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital, his death was declared on Tuesday morning.

Ezio Renosto leaves his wife Dina and two children. A native of San Giuseppe, he has always been very active in the neighborhood and still, free of charge, made his skills available to the Appiani-Turazza Ipab as treasurer. Since he was a boy active in the parish, he had been the animator and then founded a theatrical group in which many young people from San Giuseppe and the surrounding area had participated. He had worked for a long time at the post office, eventually managing Quinto’s office. Then he was engaged in trade union activity, becoming the provincial secretary of the Silulap category of Cisl.

As for the dynamics of the accident, the agents of the command of via Castello d’Amore heard the driver, MP, 70 years old from Treviso, resident in the district of St. Joseph. According to what the local police learned on Sunday, the car driven by the seventy-year-old came from the railway overpass and was headed for the airport when it hit Renosto who was proceeding in the same direction as him, right in front of the church, where there is also a pedestrian crossing.

The elder was loaded onto the hood, banging his head against the windshield of the passenger-side car before being embossed to the ground. Rescue, alerted by other motorists who witnessed the scene, were rather quick, but Renosto’s conditions immediately appeared dramatic. The hope lasted about 48 hours, until the doctors had to ascertain his death.