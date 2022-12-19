In the late morning of yesterday Sunday 18 December, the Carabinieri of the Operational and Radiomobile Unit of the Treviso Company arrested in flagrante delicto, for attempted murder, very serious bodily harm and aggravated robbery, a 37-year-old Dominican citizen residing in Preganziolwho in the same morning, in via Don Luigi Sturzo in Trevisofor reasons not yet clarified, brutally attacked two women, one Colombian and one Italian.

From a reconstruction of the facts, it emerged that the two women had spent the night in a club, after which, around 8, they had gone to rest at the home of the Italian, who is also the Dominican’s girlfriend.

The man joined them after a few minutes and, without any reason, started beating his partner, hitting her repeatedly with violent kicks in the face, chest and legs.

The man’s fury, albeit in a less violent way, also struck the Colombian woman and the same, to prevent the two women from alerting the police forces, took possession of both of their mobile phones.

At this point, while the Italian was unable to stand up due to severe abdominal pain, the Colombian asked for help from a condominium owner, who phoned the emergency services.

Two patrols of the Nucleo Radiomobile were sent to the scene which, having collected the first information, set out in search of the aggressor, while his fiancée was rushed to the Cà Foncello hospital to be subjected to a delicate surgery, due to the very serious injuries suffered.

After about an hour the Dominican was tracked down in his home and arrested, then he was associated with the prison of Santa Bona.