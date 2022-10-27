Nine activists of the feminist movement “Non una di less” were fined 2,550 euros each for an unauthorized blitz that took place on 26 July 2020, in Piazza Borsa in Treviso. They received a criminal conviction order. They had contested a demonstration by the Catholic group “Pro life”, which protested at the time for the Zan Bill.

The spokesperson Gaia Righetto

“We will appeal and continue to mobilize,” says Gaia Righetto, spokesperson for the movement “Non una di less Treviso”, and former member of the Django social center. “With a minister for the birth rate and the family, who we know is against the right to abortion, it is certainly necessary to fight,” adds the activist.