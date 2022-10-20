Disc herniated surgery patients and discharged the same day. To make this possible, the use of a minimally invasive technique recently adopted within the Neurochiurgical Complex Operating Unit of the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, directed by dr. Giuseppe Canova and managed by the Simple Operating Unit of Spinal Neurosurgery, which is headed by Dr. Jacopo Del Verme.

«Disc herniation – explains Ulss 2 – is a fairly widespread pathology and affects men and women alike, more frequently under the age of 65; beyond this age there is more often a stenosis of the foramen, consequent to a degenerative arthritic pathology of the spinal column ».

A moment of the intervention at the Ca ‘Foncello in Treviso

“The new endoscopic transforaminal technique to perform the foraminotomy or the removal of a herniated disc, still not very common in Italy and applied in a few hospitals in Veneto, in Treviso is performed thanks to the synergy and collaboration between various realities of the Ca ‘Foncello, between whose Medical Direction, Orthopedics, Day Surgery, Anesthesia and Intensive Care and to the teams of nursing and neuroradiology technicians – explains Del Verme – a particular thanks also goes to Doctors Roberto Zanata and Enrico Giordan who share with me the path and growth of this technique. The success of the new technique is equal to the traditional intervention, but with decidedly superior advantages of recovery and conservation of the anatomical structures ».

“This technique involves the use of an endoscope for the treatment of some types of herniated discs and radicular compressions from stenosis of the intervertebral foramen – explains the manager, Dr. Jacopo Del Verme – a micro-incision is made to the patient, the size of a about one and a half centimeters, fully respecting the muscle fibers which, unlike in the classic approach, are not detached from the bone but only crossed: in this way the anatomy is respected, thus allowing a quick recovery of the patient. Within two hours he can already be up and the discharge takes place on the same day of the operation. A big difference for the patient, which drastically reduces both post-operative pain and recovery times ».

For the care of patients for whom this type of minimally invasive intervention is practicable, an ad hoc path has been created within the complex Operational Unit of Neurosurgery of Ca ‘Foncello, which relies on teams, beds and operating sessions dedicated, with a forecast of about a hundred interventions per year.

“To the team of Spinal Neurosurgery, a point of reference of absolute excellence for patients also from outside the province – underlines the general manager, Francesco Benazzi – go my applause and my thanks for the activation of this dedicated path, which in addition to representing an undoubted advantage for those who are operated on, it also allows a faster taking in charge ».