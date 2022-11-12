There are those who drive drunk, some without a belt, some in a car without insurance. Traffic police checks, in the night between Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November, confirmed the indiscipline of many drivers from Treviso. Out of 101 motorists stopped, 17 were drunk of which 9 were reported for drunk driving. Another had taken drugs. 27 were in the car without the belt and 12 with the smartphone in hand. 6 vehicles without inspection, 2 also not insured. In total, 71 penalties were raised and 375 points removed.

Six Polstrada patrols were engaged. “The Treviso traffic police checks – let the police know – will continue in the next few days, especially on the roads with a higher risk of accidents and will also concern excessive speed and dangerous driving”.