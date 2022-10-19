Tragic discovery this morning, in a building in via Sant’Antonino. The local police were alerted because the neighbors had not seen Dorino Duprè, 70, retired for days. The elder, who lived alone, often stayed at home. So in the first few days none of the inhabitants of the area were worried. But then he didn’t answer the doorbell. Today the verification of the local agents, who asked for the support of the fire brigade. The pensioner, who had serious health problems, was found dead.

Doctors have established that the death occurred from natural causes and dates back to a fortnight ago. The man was born in Belgium, where at the beginning of the 1950s his family, like many Treviso people, had emigrated to work in the mines.