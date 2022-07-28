Hard note of the Treviso magistrates: it is impossible to guarantee the timeliness of the judicial response for all, only urgent and non-postponable proceedings are saved. Staff shortages range from 22% to 40%

TREVISO. “In the present working conditions the office is able to guarantee the timeliness of the judicial response only in proceedings endowed with objective urgency and non-postponement “.

It is the passage with which a press release drawn up by the deputy prosecutors of the Republic on duty at the Court of Treviso, to report “the serious situation of the secretarial services “ despite the fact that, they continue, it has been “already reported several times to the Ministry of Justice and the CSM”, without however having generated any solution.

The magistrates note that the “formal uncovering of the organic plant of the administrative staff is del 22% although the real share approaches 40% due to numerous absences due to illness, maternity and, above all, for various reasons of secondment to other offices and administrations “.

The number of pm compared to the resident population, we still read in the note “is among the lowest in Italywith only one pm for every 68,000 residents “.

Finally, the use of judicial police personnel in support tasks for administrative personnel “has long led to an intolerable slowdown in judicial activity”, leading magistrates to “suffer, helpless and mortified, the inefficiency of the justice service” .