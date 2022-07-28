Home News Treviso prosecutors: lack of staff, secretarial services uncovered
News

Treviso prosecutors: lack of staff, secretarial services uncovered

by admin
Treviso prosecutors: lack of staff, secretarial services uncovered

Hard note of the Treviso magistrates: it is impossible to guarantee the timeliness of the judicial response for all, only urgent and non-postponable proceedings are saved. Staff shortages range from 22% to 40%

TREVISO. “In the present working conditions the office is able to guarantee the timeliness of the judicial response only in proceedings endowed with objective urgency and non-postponement “.

It is the passage with which a press release drawn up by the deputy prosecutors of the Republic on duty at the Court of Treviso, to report “the serious situation of the secretarial services “ despite the fact that, they continue, it has been “already reported several times to the Ministry of Justice and the CSM”, without however having generated any solution.

The magistrates note that the “formal uncovering of the organic plant of the administrative staff is del 22% although the real share approaches 40% due to numerous absences due to illness, maternity and, above all, for various reasons of secondment to other offices and administrations “.

The number of pm compared to the resident population, we still read in the note “is among the lowest in Italywith only one pm for every 68,000 residents “.

Finally, the use of judicial police personnel in support tasks for administrative personnel “has long led to an intolerable slowdown in judicial activity”, leading magistrates to “suffer, helpless and mortified, the inefficiency of the justice service” .

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

See also  Rescuers mobilized for a stranger on the Giulio bridge

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Farewell to Pietro Citati, the literary critic who...

Shanghai On July 27, 2022, 3 new confirmed...

Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope July 28 / August...

Central Meteorological Observatory: The rain belt will move...

Canavese2030. Brands, ideas and infrastructures to enhance the...

World Hepatitis Day | What are the bottlenecks...

Salvini: “Russian shadows on the crisis? We allies...

Treviso, 8-year-old Ukrainian girl drowns in Lake Revine....

Work hard in the “third quarter” and run...

Black spots on our woods: Val Resia destroyed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy