Investigations underway by the police, on the injury of an eighteen year old of foreign origin, on Friday evening, the first evening of the Fiera di San Luca. Groups of young immigrants would face off in the merry-go-round area. Kicks and punches flew, for which the intervention of 118 was requested. An eighteen-year-old of Moroccan origin was injured, sustaining injuries of medium severity, medicated and kept under observation at the Treviso hospital.

None of those involved have alerted the police forces, who are verifying the incident, to identify the participants in the clashes and proceed with any complaints.