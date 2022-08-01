Home News Treviso, Raimondo Tauro, historical co-founder of the Meeting, died
Treviso, Raimondo Tauro, historical co-founder of the Meeting, died

Treviso, Raimondo Tauro, historical co-founder of the Meeting, died

He was 80 years old, in the sixties the intuition of the brand with the Treviso designer Renato Vendramel

TREVISO. He died at eighty Raimondo Tauroformer high jump athlete, but above all forerunner entrepreneur of sportswear in the productive fabric of a Treviso that was growing as business capital.

It was the end of the sixties when he launched the brand with the Treviso designer Renato Vendramel Meetingwhich quickly became the logo of those who loved life in the open air, sporting activity in its various sectors.

Croatian by origin, a lover of adventure, the sea, culture, art, Tauro _ father of three children _ from the 1960s to today he has always managed the company’s business personally with Vendramel, also taking charge of the period of difficulties experienced during the agreement successfully passed in recent years also with the opening of a new company within the Meeting – “Genius”- became a reference brand for women’s clothing linked to dance and outdoor activities in general.

He was eighty years old, ill for some time, he passed away this morning leaving his wife Gloria, married a few months ago, the big family and above all the company and many friends in the city and beyond.

