He attacks the cops for no reason and sends one to the hospital. He had a knife in his pocket. A 21-year-old Kosovar RZ was arrested by police officers for resistance and violence to a public official. The young man was identified during a normal inspection of a police car, which took place on Friday in a park in via Ronchese in Treviso. A knife came out of his pocket, with a 3-inch blade. To stop it, the agents had to use the stinging spray. There was a fight and a policeman ended up in the emergency room, with a prognosis of 5 days.

This morning the 21-year-old Kosovar, who has grown up and has been living in the Treviso area for years, already known to justice, appeared in court for the direttissima. He made use of the right not to answer. The judge validated the detention, ordering the release with the obligation to sign. The trial was postponed for the sentence to 6 December. The defense has announced that he will ask for the shortened procedure.