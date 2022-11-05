Home News Treviso, saved a man from suicide: “We must not be afraid to help people”
Treviso, saved a man from suicide: "We must not be afraid to help people"

Treviso, saved a man from suicide: “We must not be afraid to help people”

In 2014 he prevented a man from jumping off a Trino Vercellese viaduct. She saw him lean out, pulled the car over and managed to dissuade him, calling for help at the same time. A meritorious and civic-minded action that deserved the walkway of honor in Piazza dei Signori, on the occasion of the celebrations for the feast of the armed forces. The certificate of public merit went to Elisabetta Piazza, 57, of Vercelli origins and a resident of the Marca for some years. Here is the story of her (video Fotofilm)

01:28

