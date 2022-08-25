The “monstre” bills and the increases are daily reality that arrive in the offices of the 4 territorial Ascoms of Treviso, Castelfranco, Oderzo, Vittorio Veneto: between July 2021 and July 2022 the increases in annual spending reached 122% for electricity and 154% for gas, with peaks of 300%

TREVISO. The Treviso shopkeepers showcase their bills: dear customers, here are the increases we are forced to suffer. That dear bill that exploded in February is being felt now, at the end of the summer, in all its drama. “And it presents itself” – according to Dania Sartorato – president of the provincial Union of Confcommercio and Fipe, as the new “pandemic”. Our territorial associations are clogged with messages and protests, there is the risk of social revolt or tax strike. Until now, the Associations have attenuated the tension, but a bitter autumn is expected: the summer has given some good weekends to catering and a flare-up to domestic tourism, but the verification of the accounts at the end of the year will be very tough.

The government crisis and the arrival of early elections certainly did not help: we have the document ready with the requests to politics. A gas price cap is urgently needed. It is also necessary to automatically defer the amounts. Not to mention the heavy climate in general that also involves consumers, which certainly does not help growth, social cohesion and the use of consumption.

Given the situation, Fipe will soon activate the “showcase bills” initiative in which the managers will frame and display the ‘monster’ bills in the room, so as to be totally transparent towards customers, even if there is no there is no need to justify, but there is a risk of the “witch hunt” effect as if the surges, albeit partial, but obligatory, of some price lists were the result of an entrepreneurial fault ”.

The “monstre” bills and the increases are daily reality that arrive in the offices of the 4 territorial Ascoms of Treviso, Castelfranco, Oderzo, Vittorio Veneto: between July 2021 and July 2022 the increases in annual spending reached 122% for electricity and 154% for gas, with peaks of 300%. It is estimated that in 2022 the companies in the Treviso service sector will spend around 24 billion on energy, more than double the previous year.

For hotels, the cost of the energy bill alone for each customer is 16 euros, last year 8 euros. A medium-sized bar-pastry shop, in July 2021 spent 2,307 euros for 9,383 Kwh of electricity consumption, in July of this year it spent 10,243 euros for 11,721 Kwh with a cost per Kwh that increased from 0.16 to 0.69 euros.

“In the district of Treviso” – explains the president of Ascom Treviso Federico Capraro – “the tension is there and you can feel it all. I receive dozens of messages every day from associates who do not know how to pay and from Mayors who hope to keep small businesses in their countries, well aware that if you close a small food shop you can damage the population. It is clear that in the next legislature the issues of the energy tax reform will have to be tackled with determination ”.

“In Castelfranco” – explains the president of Ascom Castelfranco Pierluigi Sartorello – “the situation is identical. Those very few far-sighted companies that in a period of well-being have invested in energy efficiency by accessing financing and which now benefit from some benefits, but are the smallest part, are saved, only in part. The costs for the vast majority of companies are unsustainable and the adjustment of prices inevitable for the survival of the shops ”.

“In Oderzo-Motta” – continues the president of Ascom Oderzo Rino Rinaldin – “historical activities that we have been following for years are also at risk. The weakening began with the pandemic, the refreshments and the various aid decrees, especially for catering, were not enough and now, with the energy price increases, the situation has worsened, at the end of the year many will take drastic decisions “.

“In Vittorio Veneto” – concludes the president of Ascom Vittorio Veneto Michele Paludetti – “we confirm everything. Some companies have already set in motion new “defensive” attitudes: they close in the afternoon, turn off the lights in the evening, organize the hours in a different way. Buffer solutions that make us understand not only the seriousness of the problem, but how much it affects the social life of cities and small towns. The risk of finding more and more shops closed, lights out, squares and deserted streets is becoming a reality “.