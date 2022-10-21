Mom won in court in Treviso against a 23-year-old foreign defendant, sentenced to 7 months of imprisonment with conditional suspension of the sentence and to the payment of 3 thousand euros of non-pecuniary damages in favor of the controller and to the payment of the costs of establishing a party civil, quantified at 3,420 euros plus charges.

The man was held criminally responsible for the crimes ascribed to him: resistance to a public official, insult to a public official and aggravated damage. It was June 12, 2019 when, during a normal ticket check on the urban line 3, from Treviso to Silea, a controller asked him for the ticket.



The young man replied that he was a subscriber but did not have the title with him. There followed screams, shoves and shoves, a furious quarrel that at a certain point degenerated: “Three times the young man spits in his face, then targets the front door and by force kicks it uproots it from the track (then forcing the public transport to return for maintenance) »the reconstruction of Mom.

The episode was followed by a complaint presented by the offended party, defense of the lawyer Mariagrazia Stocco, appointed by Mom.

More than three years have passed, but in the end a significant sentence has been reached, explains the lawyer: “The penalty imposed must be considered appropriate as” a spit in the face “, far from being a minor fact, is a gesture among the most contemptuous and detrimental to the honor and dignity of the person to whom it is intended, even more than a verbal offense “.



The president of Mom, Giacomo Colladon, comments: “It is right that due emphasis be given to the fact that in the latest criminal proceedings for attacks on our auditors, resistance to public officials with penalties that are rising as well as requests for compensation has always been recognized . Anyone who thinks they can get away with it is wrong, the Company stands by the workers who report and stands before the sentence which, sooner or later, arrives and can be very harsh ». Mom currently has 17 criminal proceedings pending for similar facts.