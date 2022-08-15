TREVISO. Treviso paid homage to the Madonna Granda. At 10, the Eucharistic celebration took place in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore on the solemnity of the Assumption of Mary, presided over by the bishop of Treviso, Msgr. Michele Tomasi.

Subsequently, once again this year the civil authority paid homage to the religious one with the same intent as always: to thank the Assumption for the reacquisition of municipal freedoms and the removal from the plague and other calamities.

Finally, the traditional delivery of the candle by the mayor of Treviso, Mario Conte in the hands of the bishop. The homage of the city to the Madona Granda is then back on stage, an act of thanks for a property dispute resolved with arms in favor of Treviso and, subsequently, for the insurrection that deposed the head of the city government, turned into a tyrant towards the citizens.

According to what is reported in the book “Medieval Treviso” written by the historian Angelo Marchesan, this tradition was born thanks to a law of 1313, promulgated following the liberation of the pressures of the soldiers of the patriarch of Aquileia, following the plague and other calamities.

On the day of the Assumption, the Podestà had to leave from Palazzo dei Trecento and in procession, together with the consuls, the elders of the council and all the guilds of the arts, to arrive at the church of Santa Maria Maggiore, here he presented his offer: “a palio , several doublers and wax candles “purchased with the municipal fund and whose expenditure, by law, should not exceed” 50 lire of small money “.

The homily of Bishop Tomasi

“The delivery by the mayor of Treviso to the Bishop of the candle on the feast of the Assumption of Mary dates back to 15 August 1300, on the occasion of the victory of Treviso against the militias of the patriarch of Aquileia. Subsequently, after the revolt and the liberation of Treviso by a tyrant mayor in 1312, the motivation for the vote is expanded, adding also the liberation “from the plague and other dangers.” Then in 1474 another resolution will come, which also decides a large restoration of the building of this Church. There will be another confirmation in 1796. And the vote was restored by a resolution of the City Council of 1952. We have therefore made a gesture that is part of a long tradition.

Times have changed several times, and the way of considering God’s intervention in history has changed: would we really think today that the Lord wants to intervene to settle a story of borders that we want to decide to resolve with a battle? Or are we really still thinking of asking directly the intervention of the Most Holy Mother of God so that one or the other political-administrative project for our city is realized?

And the celebration of the mysteries of the Christian faith is certainly very important for many of our fellow citizens, but it is probably no longer, alone, the cement that unites the majority of citizens in a bond of solidarity.

Yet we are still here, in an almost uninterrupted chain of tradition, without wanting to consider ourselves simply nostalgic, nor even tributary of some superstitious sentiment, or of generic entrusting of our lives to some form of superior force that protects us from the most tiring events. and challenging of life.

Repeating this gesture with authenticity places us in front of a great civic responsibility.

First of all towards all those who over the centuries have always intended to renew the vow of entrusting the good of the city. In hindsight – and I think it really can be for all Trevigiani – is expressed the confidence that a broader horizon can be found for every single need, a horizon as large as desire, or better, as the life expectancy that lies in every heart, in every experience, in every life, no matter in what form it expresses itself. We are giving ourselves and we are sharing the conviction that the mystery of existence can be welcomed in a horizon so broad as to make every plan of life, every vision of the world, every faith, even every rejection of it flourish. We are making everyone’s responsibility for everyone our own: the meaning of life is personal, but no person is an atom closed and closed in on itself. The true good is always a “common” good, and the attentive and respectful relationship, the frank and passionate dialogue, the taking charge of the needs of others, especially those who have less power and voice, are the attitude to which we commit ourselves to each other, aware that only by broadening our gaze beyond the immediate and the contingent will we be able to give splendor and depth to the gift of common citizenship.

The Municipality accepts the responsibility of every democratic assembly to build the premises and conditions for the authentic good of all, the Church in her fidelity to the Crucified and Risen Lord recognizes – in all humility but also with resolve – that tangible proof of her faith it is the care that it takes for each one, at the service of the dignity of the person, of each person, of the whole person.

We are also saying and reminding ourselves today that the risk of a common journey is possible, and also that it is worthwhile. Our horizon is the horizon of the community – citizen, of course, but then as broad as the whole world. We are interwoven with relationships, we are free only within a story, and only by living in it can we freely dispose of what has been given to us. What is personal need not be solely and necessarily private.

In many recent moments, too, we have been able to demonstrate the concrete truth of this assumption, every time that, overcoming fears and closures, we have acted knowing that we cannot save ourselves, that walking together, in the concreteness of the facts, is basically the only source of true happiness. What we have experienced, in the fatigue of the pandemic as in welcoming refugees from war, becomes a style and method for facing the great events and challenges of our time.

We are here on the feast of the Assumption of Mary, and this cannot be just an anniversary like any other. In fact, we find ourselves in the feast in which, in the definition that Pope Pius XII gave it in 1950, we celebrate in faith as

“The immaculate Mother of God always virgin Mary, having finished the course of her earthly life, was assumed to heavenly glory in body and soul” (Pope Pius XII, Munificentissimus Deus).

Indeed, “Christ is risen, the first fruits of those who have died” (1 Cor 15:20).

In Mary we recognize this first fruit made. We see her, in fact, alive, in body and soul, entirely, in being her fully creature, in that life in fullness which we call “glory”. Mary has “finished the course of her earthly life”, she lived in everything like us, joys and hardships, hopes and disappointments, hardships and consolations. She lived a whole life like ours, and therefore also the horizon of death, of the end of earthly life. Death to which we must look with realism and lucidity, on pain of the complete dehumanization of our relationships and our choices, public and private, but with the great gift of being able to believe that nothing of what good is given to us or of which we feel will be lost. a voice of promise in our works and in our days. Mary lives, glorious, “in body and soul” and is with Christ, the first fruits for us.

That face, that look, that tear, that smile, that dawn or that sunset, the tree or the animal, the flapping of the wing and the silent rock; this land of ours, wonderful and wounded, this society of ours, powerful and fragile, all our feelings that frighten us but fills us with joy: all this is there, I live with Mary. Perhaps only in anticipation of our Magnificat, that hymn of joy and hope that can become our life, our community, our land if we accept the responsibility of mutual care and living together ”.