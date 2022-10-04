On Friday 7 October 2022, at 10.45 am, in the auditorium of the Pius X Episcopal College in Treviso, the annual La Fonte Prize will be awarded to two former students who have distinguished themselves for their professional merits and have shown particular attention to environmental and social issues : Elisa Baccini, president of the Baccini Group, and Davide Rossetti, officer of the carabinieri.

The La Fonte Prize, which became La Fonte nc Prize (new century) in 2020, after the celebrations for the centenary of the Collegio, was established for a former student who, also thanks to the cultural and human training received in the schools of the Collegio Pio X, has distinguished himself in his personal and professional life with initiatives worthy of being proposed to young people still busy at school.

The source, in fact, is a spring, the beginning of a stream, which then grows with numerous other contributions, to bring life to the territories it crosses, a small spring can become a large river. The Pius X College wants to be a source for thousands of children, young people and young people who will then make use of what they have received during their schooling.

The renewed La Fonte Prize, now in its second edition, was awarded thanks to the recommendations of other former students, rather than on the proposal of a commission within the school.

The new century Prize goes to Elisa Baccini, while a special mention goes to Davide Rossetti who will receive the La Fonte Award of Merit. Elisa Baccini, graduated from the Scientific High School of the College in 1989, is currently president of the Baccini Group, active in the wine, tourism, sports, technological innovation and renewable energy sectors. Baccini has been dealing with renewable energy for years, first as a representative of SolarEdge Technologies, a world leader in the solar energy sector and then as managing director and sales director of Regalgrid Europe srl, a technology provider for the development of energy communities.

Baccini will therefore tell the students of Pio X gathered in the auditorium about how renewable energy communities are a set of people, public and private entities, companies that share renewable and clean energy.

An innovative model for the production, distribution and consumption of energy from renewable sources, but also an example of solidarity and support within the community, a tool for reducing energy costs and an input to the ecological transition , allowing to avoid the impact on the environment of the transport of energy, which is instead produced and consumed locally.

Davide Rossetti attended middle school and obtained the classical high school diploma at the Collegio Pio X in 1996. After graduating in Law he became an officer of the carabinieri, obtaining numerous awards and honors for the operations carried out on the national territory and during some missions of peace abroad.

In 2019 he was appointed Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. Rossetti will bring his experience as a servant of the state to the boys. The merit scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year will then be awarded and the deserving students of the 2021-2022 school year will be awarded.