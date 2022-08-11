Home News Treviso, the Ulss asks to pay the swabs made, but it is a mistake
News

Treviso, the Ulss asks to pay the swabs made, but it is a mistake

by admin
Treviso, the Ulss asks to pay the swabs made, but it is a mistake

Due to an error, about 250 people received a letter sent by the Ulss 2 offices in which they were asked to pay the tampon made more than a year earlier. Reason? The remuneration for this service was not paid

Lorenza Raffaello

August 10, 2022

TREVISO. A qui pro quo soon resolved, but which in the first place had alerted hundreds of citizens who thought they had to pay again for tampons performed in the spring of 2021.

About 250 people residing in the province of Treviso, starting last week, had a letter sent by the Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana offices in which they were asked to pay the tampon made more than a year earlier. Reason? The remuneration for this service was not in fact paid.

A system error, promptly corrected by the Treviso healthcare company which, once it became aware of the trick, personally contacted each recipient of the incorrect communication.

“It was a technical problem linked to the accreditation of the doctors who performed the swabs privately” explains Dr. Stefano De Rui, director of the prevention department of the Ulss 2. «In the spring of 2021, the phase of outsourcing the tampon administration service began, in order to offer an immediate service to citizens. In order to immediately make the doctors who performed the tampons in private affiliated structures operational, they were provided with their own Ulss2 credentials, consequently, the services of these doctors, only three to be exact, were assimilated to the activity of the company sanitary and this has generated the error of form. We contacted all the users involved by telephone, informing them of what had happened and informing them not to take into account the communication they had received and therefore not to pay, those who have already paid will be reimbursed instead “.

See also  Baoji City People's Government Portal Baoji News

Good news for the involuntary protagonists of the affair and from the Ulss 2 specify: “This misunderstanding concerned only 250 users on thousands of tampons performed for a fee and in any case none of the private citizens who undergo tests every day”.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Central Meteorological Observatory: Typhoon “Mulan” affects southern China...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

He crosses the bridge without paying the tax...

Xiamen will use 15 urban transportation “micro-hubs” to...

Covid, the US and Europe are preparing the...

Strengthening inspections upon entry into Chongqing and further...

Adriano Panzironi is a candidate for the elections:...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News

Spaccio in Feltrina in Treviso, the Nigerian clan...

Shanghai, Hubei and other 15 provinces and cities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy