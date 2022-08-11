Due to an error, about 250 people received a letter sent by the Ulss 2 offices in which they were asked to pay the tampon made more than a year earlier. Reason? The remuneration for this service was not paid

TREVISO. A qui pro quo soon resolved, but which in the first place had alerted hundreds of citizens who thought they had to pay again for tampons performed in the spring of 2021.

About 250 people residing in the province of Treviso, starting last week, had a letter sent by the Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana offices in which they were asked to pay the tampon made more than a year earlier. Reason? The remuneration for this service was not in fact paid.

A system error, promptly corrected by the Treviso healthcare company which, once it became aware of the trick, personally contacted each recipient of the incorrect communication.

“It was a technical problem linked to the accreditation of the doctors who performed the swabs privately” explains Dr. Stefano De Rui, director of the prevention department of the Ulss 2. «In the spring of 2021, the phase of outsourcing the tampon administration service began, in order to offer an immediate service to citizens. In order to immediately make the doctors who performed the tampons in private affiliated structures operational, they were provided with their own Ulss2 credentials, consequently, the services of these doctors, only three to be exact, were assimilated to the activity of the company sanitary and this has generated the error of form. We contacted all the users involved by telephone, informing them of what had happened and informing them not to take into account the communication they had received and therefore not to pay, those who have already paid will be reimbursed instead “.

Good news for the involuntary protagonists of the affair and from the Ulss 2 specify: “This misunderstanding concerned only 250 users on thousands of tampons performed for a fee and in any case none of the private citizens who undergo tests every day”.