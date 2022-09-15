The new vaccination center in the Treviso district will be transferred to Quinto, next to the Castellana, in a wing of the Centro Leonardo, in a former gym. The goal is to save on electricity and gas. The move should take place between the end of October and the beginning of November. The area is owned by the Basso Group, which presented the only valid offer arrived in the call promoted by Ulss 2. These are therefore the last weeks for the former Maber hub in Villorba, provided on free loan by the entrepreneur Bruno Zago. “We sincerely thank Zago, I will thank him all his life for the support given in the moment of maximum emergency”, explains the general manager, Francesco Benazzi. “But the current spaces, with energy costs, in particular heating in winter and cooling in summer, were unsustainable with this trend. We had to save on utilities ». The 6 thousand square meters of the former Maber will be reduced with the 1,450 meters of the building. In the center in via Postumia Castellana, in addition to Covid vaccines, those made at the Madonnina will also be carried out. For the hospitals of the Ulss, the costs of the bills have jumped to 17 million euros: + 80% of electricity, + 34% of gas. Negotiations will be opened with the Basso Group on the rental of the new hub in these days. The goal is to cut costs.