They tried to pity the customers of a supermarket in Treviso. Two young men in their twenties were reported for fraud in competition. On Thursday, a customer from the market had an argument with the two boys. They pretended to be deaf and dumb and showed tags from a fake non-profit association to be more convincing. They gestured that the money was needed to open a support structure for poor children. The man understood that he was a scam, because he had previously seen them talking and therefore alerted 113.

The cops verified that it was all fake and the two in their twenties already had a precedent. They were therefore referred for fraud in competition. “We reiterate the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and public institutions,” they explain from the Treviso Police Headquarters. “We invite citizens to report similar episodes, which often see the weakest sections of the population as victims”.