Two men and a woman were arrested by the carabinieri because they were surprised with eight bottles of fine champagne stolen from a supermarket in Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso).

The three, pinned down by the internal video cameras of the exercise, argued with the military that it was their intention “to bathe in champagne on August 15th”. Probably a joke; the suspicion of the investigators is instead that the three (residing in the provinces of Venice and Padua), wanted to resell the bottles of Moët & Chandon and other stolen goods (including sports shoes, packs of knives and sunglasses) for a value of about 800 EUR.

The three, tried for direct, had the obligation to stay in their respective municipalities of residence.