It had an alcohol value of three times over the limit. A 32-year-old Moldovan woman, driving a powerful car, was stopped shortly before midnight in Viale IV Novembre in Treviso. She had a BAC of 1.56 g / l. For her the complaint for drunk driving, withdrawn license and SUV seized.

Road safety checkpoints were set up in various areas of the province. Also in viale IV Novembre an alcoholic value of 1.4 g / l was detected in a thirty year old Italian. At 2 o’clock on the Pontebbana in Spresiano a 34-year-old Italian was stopped, driving a truck, 0.8 for him and therefore his license removed. Same fate for a thirty year old Moroccan, found positive for alcohol test in Villorba at 5.30.