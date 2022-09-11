Born in 1957, Antonello Peatini was a well-known face in Treviso: resident in Canizzano, in via Giovanna d’Arco, for over two terms he has been the provincial president of Fnaarc, a national trade organization of agents and representatives
Andrea Polo
11 September 2022
