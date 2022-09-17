They will start the week of September 19th and will end by December the works for the aqueduct and sewer in via D’Azeglio in Treviso, in the last stretch north of the artery. The work involves the replacement of the current water pipeline, 120 meters long, the reconstruction of the hydraulic nodes connecting to the existing pipelines and all the connections to the houses that overlook the section affected by the construction site, in addition to the installation of the wells. users for the preparation of meters at the limit of private properties, as required by the Ats regulation.

At the same time, the laying of a new black sewer pipe for 125 meters is planned, for the connection of utilities to the municipal sewer system. These works will complement those for the construction of 270 meters of sewage pipes and 300 meters of aqueduct in the same street that took place in recent months, with the aim not only of modernizing the aqueduct pipes, but also of allowing the delivery of wastewater to the municipal treatment plant in via Pavese, thus reducing the discharge of water onto waterways areas of the city and, in particular, on the nearby Botteniga river.

“To create as little discomfort as possible for citizens, the company has long ago decided to adopt an operating method that provides for the contextual construction of water and sewage networks – explains the managing director of Ats, Pierpaolo Florian – In this case, the construction site involves a populated street, in a quadrant of the city not far from the city walls ».

The Councilor for Public Works of the Municipality of Treviso, Sandro Zampese, adds: “With these works, the administration and Ats intend to give concrete answers to citizens who will be able to benefit from an increasingly adequate water service capable of preserving waterways which are a characterizing element of our community “.