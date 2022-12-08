I am more than 1.700 i Bhave a Christmas who this morning walked the streets of the center for the Treviso Xmas Run. E 10 thousand euros it is the proceeds that will be donated in charity.

These are the numbers announced at the start of Piazza dei Signori which for the occasion was invaded by a white-red tide ready to walk through the most suggestive places in the city, armed with a smile and with the sole purpose of having fun and doing charity.

The involvement of the event was such that some even registered for the race at 09.59, one minute before the start: for adults a Santa suit including a fake beard, for the little ones the classic red pointed hat. But more than a run, it was a walk to be able to better enjoy every moment of the morning and share the emotions with family and friends in tow.

At the start the Santas jumped and danced to the rhythm of musica to be able to warm up in view of the walk and face the 5 km routecompletely accessible, passing through via Pescheria, the Latin Quarter, the University Bridge, Riviera Santa Margherita, Corso del Popolo, Piazza Borsa and then gradually until you arrive at Bastione San Marco where the Santa Claus party continues.

Many who stopped on the side of the road to immortalize the event or who joined the walk in civilian clothes. Excellent success of the event for the organization by the cultural association Ventieventi, supported by Corritreviso, Ride Your Dreams Treviso, the volunteers of Città della Speranza and the guys from Matteo Criveller’s staff.

The funds raised will go towards Advar Onlus, City of Hope Foundation, Stella di Marta and Anteas.