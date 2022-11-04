Dramatic accident tonight at the Treviso station. It was just after 20.30 when a young man of African origin was hit by a passing train at track 4, and was thrown at a distance of several meters. The commuters who witnessed the investment are shocked. Many were returning home after a day of work and witnessed a scene that lasted very few moments, someone did not even realize what had happened. It seems, on the basis of some testimony, that the thirty-year-old had undertaken at the last minute a maneuver to cross the rails, perhaps precisely to reach the oncoming train or another convoy. This is obviously a prohibited and extremely dangerous action, which has already had tragic consequences for the unfortunate protagonists on other occasions.

The man, who had no documents with him according to the first checks, was then hospitalized at Ca ‘Foncello on a reserved prognosis with severe polytrauma. In the following hours he underwent surgery.

On the luminous billboards of the stations of the Northeast from 21 last night appeared the notices addressed to travelers announcing the person’s investment at the Treviso station and the consequent problems for rail traffic on the entire Venice-Udine line. The movement of trains, to allow for rescue operations and the relief of the accident, was suspended from 20.45, with trains abolished. The circulation then resumed from around 21.50, with inevitable slowdowns and delays of an hour or more for Intercity, high-speed and regional trains of the line that crosses Friuli and Veneto.