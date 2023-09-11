Trial after house explosion with one dead person in Bochum – Ruhr area – News

0
The defendants now have to answer for, among other things, negligent homicide. The trial starts Monday at the Bochum regional court.
Woman recovered dead from the rubble
The single-family home in Bochum-Linden collapsed completely in the explosion eight months ago. The 61-year-old homeowner was only rescued from the rubble dead a few hours later. Her 35-year-old son was injured but was able to free himself.
We will also report on this topic on September 11th, 2023 in our radio news and in WDR TV.