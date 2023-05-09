Trial against alleged “mourning swindler” continues | > – News

Status: 05/09/2023 3:28 p.m The trial against a funeral director has been continued at the Rostock district court. However, the public was excluded from the hearing of witnesses.

At the trial of a 49-year-old undertaker at the district court in Rostock, another witness was heard in a non-public part of the hearing. The court excluded the public because very personal details from the life of the witness were to be discussed. Several women are said to have been cheated by the man for up to 200,000 euros. The entrepreneur had met the women as customers. According to the indictment, he maintained intimate relations with them and borrowed large sums of money from them. The process is expected to continue next week.

Videos 3 Min The undertaker is accused of fraud in ten cases: he is said to have exploited the grief of the women and cheated them out of a lot of money.

The internet brings those affected together

The alleged fraud had become a case for the judiciary after several affected women learned from each other via the Internet that their relationship with the undertaker was not an isolated case. Three women reported him. You want to warn others. They suspect that there is a high number of unreported women who have had a similar experience.

Scam: Borrowed money, then cut off contact

According to the women concerned, the undertaker was very sensitive and loving when they went through an emotionally difficult time. Then it became more. At some point he borrowed money from them, according to the women concerned. Then he broke off the contacts and did not stick to the agreed repayments. Some of the women have their say in the crime-time series “The Funeral Swindler”, which is available online in the ARD media library.

