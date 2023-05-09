Home » Trial against alleged “mourning swindler” continues | > – News
News

Trial against alleged “mourning swindler” continues | > – News

by admin
Trial against alleged “mourning swindler” continues | > – News

Status: 05/09/2023 3:28 p.m

The trial against a funeral director has been continued at the Rostock district court. However, the public was excluded from the hearing of witnesses.

At the trial of a 49-year-old undertaker at the district court in Rostock, another witness was heard in a non-public part of the hearing. The court excluded the public because very personal details from the life of the witness were to be discussed. Several women are said to have been cheated by the man for up to 200,000 euros. The entrepreneur had met the women as customers. According to the indictment, he maintained intimate relations with them and borrowed large sums of money from them. The process is expected to continue next week.

Videos

3 Min

The undertaker is accused of fraud in ten cases: he is said to have exploited the grief of the women and cheated them out of a lot of money.
3 Min

The internet brings those affected together

The alleged fraud had become a case for the judiciary after several affected women learned from each other via the Internet that their relationship with the undertaker was not an isolated case. Three women reported him. You want to warn others. They suspect that there is a high number of unreported women who have had a similar experience.

Scam: Borrowed money, then cut off contact

According to the women concerned, the undertaker was very sensitive and loving when they went through an emotionally difficult time. Then it became more. At some point he borrowed money from them, according to the women concerned. Then he broke off the contacts and did not stick to the agreed repayments. Some of the women have their say in the crime-time series “The Funeral Swindler”, which is available online in the ARD media library.

See also  Draghi, Government crisis: elections in September. The news of today 22 July

Further information

One stands next to a coffin with his arms crossed and looks determinedly at the camera. © WDR Photo: WDR

He meets women who mourn. Whoever falls in love with him sometimes loses a lot of money. His occupation: undertaker.
extern

This topic in the program:

North Magazine | 05/02/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

NDR Logo

You may also like

Possible powder plant in Grossenhain: Federal government questions...

‘2 consecutive losses’ Lee Jung-hoo is silent… Strike...

They arrest the alleged murderer of Sitp driver

Capital emerges behind Kaisheng Rongying’s self-defeating listing road

MannKind Corp. Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

Martin Mojžis: Ivan Šimko? OMG! | Opinions |...

13,119 citizen registration procedures to vote in territorial...

5th Essen Summer of Science appeals to young...

Odor’s government will be politically weak, but of...

From X to Alpha

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy