Trial against ex-mayor of Zacatecoluca, Salvador Hirezi, continues

Trial against ex-mayor of Zacatecoluca, Salvador Hirezi, continues

On this day, the trial against the former mayor of Zacatecoluca, Salvador Hirezi Morataya, continues, reported the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The mayor of San Rafael Obrajuelo, Rafael Amilcar Aguilar and the former councilor Luis Gómez are also prosecuted.

The crimes of illegal negotiations, embezzlement and improper bribery, for which they are being prosecuted, were committed during his administration between 2018 and 2021.

5 members of the former municipal council of Zacatecoluca are also prosecuted for the same crimes.

