Trial against JOH will not be postponed again

Trial against JOH will not be postponed again

Judge Kevin Castel Addresses Dispute Over Classification of Evidence in Juan Orlando Hernández Case

In the ongoing case of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández in the Southern District of New York, Judge Kevin Castel has responded to the notifications presented by Hernández’s defense and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The dispute revolves around the classification of evidence presented under the Classification of Information Procedures Act (CIPA), with both parties immersed in the debate since September 2023.

In a communication issued on December 15, Judge Castel informed the parties that, despite suspending his order until December 21, 2023, he will allow the government to decide whether to file an appeal or a court order. If the Government expresses its intention to appeal or present a brief, it will be considered extending the suspension.

The discussion centers on the extent to which the evidence presented can be considered classified, particularly regarding information about US agents and their reports.

Despite the ongoing dispute, Judge Castel emphasized that the trial remains scheduled for February 5, 2024 at 10 a.m., with no changes expected to the schedule.

In the communication, Castel revealed that attorney Sabrina Shroff, authorized to review classified information in the case, has participated in the CIPA process.

Furthermore, he noted that Raymond Colón, Hernández’s unauthorized attorney without access to classified information, raised discovery issues in a letter recorded and later deleted at the government’s insistence, which allegedly revealed classified information.

Judge Castel also highlighted that the government has not demonstrated that information known to the defendant prior to his indictment and extradition to the United States is considered “classified information” under Section 1 of the CIPA.

In conclusion, Judge Castel maintains the scheduled trial date and awaits a response from the Government regarding a possible appeal before December 21, 2023.

