Home » Trial against Syrians in Essen: woman attacked after separation – Ruhr area – news
News

Trial against Syrians in Essen: woman attacked after separation – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Trial against Syrians in Essen: woman attacked after separation – Ruhr area – news

The conflict between the ex-couple escalated a year ago: according to the indictment, he attacked the 25-year-old in her Essen apartment. The defendant is said to have kicked the door open at night. Then he hit the woman, dragged her through the apartment by her hair and injured her with a knife. She was able to escape.

Man also threatened ex-wife’s family

Both had married according to Islamic law in Syria in 2013 when she was only 16 – they had three children. Four years ago, the woman left her husband. At that time the family was already living in Germany.

See also  Haining City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes multiple measures and takes measures to fight the protracted battle of garbage classification law enforcement

You may also like

New York City Faces Financial Crisis as Cost...

Chacao begins applications for the Municipal Music Award...

Successful trial operation: Mini roundabout in Braunau remains

Forest fires in Popayán and neighboring towns do...

Kampnagel summer festival transforms Hamburg into a stage...

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead

New case of suicide in Casanare, young man...

More environmental protection, no interference – DW –...

Rahul Gandhi accused of air-kissing Lok Sabha members,...

Tension in Ecuador: Presidential candidate was assassinated

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy