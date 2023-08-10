Trial against Syrians in Essen: woman attacked after separation – Ruhr area – news

The conflict between the ex-couple escalated a year ago: according to the indictment, he attacked the 25-year-old in her Essen apartment. The defendant is said to have kicked the door open at night. Then he hit the woman, dragged her through the apartment by her hair and injured her with a knife. She was able to escape.

Man also threatened ex-wife’s family

Both had married according to Islamic law in Syria in 2013 when she was only 16 – they had three children. Four years ago, the woman left her husband. At that time the family was already living in Germany.

