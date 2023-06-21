Home » Trial begins against former mayor of Comasagua for sexual assault
Trial begins against former mayor of Comasagua for sexual assault

This morning, the trial against the former mayor of Comasagua, José Ricardo Reyes Rosales, who is accused of assaulting and raping a minor several times, is taking place.

José Ricardo Reyes was accused in 2021 of aggravated sexual assault on an incapable minor and deprivation of liberty while his wife, Coralia de Reyes, is accused of commission by omission.

The Attorney General of the Republic works to bring any sexual offender to justice, regardless of their political, economic or social status.

