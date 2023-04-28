Trial begins against people linked to Chalchuapa murderer

The Specialized Sentencing Court for a Life Free of Violence and Discrimination for Women of Santa Ana the trial against 10 people linked to former police officer and multiple murderer Hugo Osorio, sentenced in 2022 to 70 years in prison for a double femicide perpetrated in the city of Chalchuapa, Santa Ana, in May 2021.

The defendants, for whom the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requests a 50-year prison sentence for each, are accused of perpetrating and participating in 7 cases of aggravated femicide and 5 cases of aggravated homicide.

The remains of the victims, according to the Public Ministry, were found buried in Osorio’s house.

The trial is expected to last for at least two weeks, a prosecutor said.

The hearing was installed with the presence of the defendants Henry Aníbal and Nelson Roberto, both surnamed Olivares Perdomo; Juan Francisco Zarceño, Juan Alberto Góchez, José Sigüenza, Lorena Miranda, Ernesto Enrique Ramírez, Cindy Mendoza and Elizabeth Ramos.

While, Raúl Lisandro Quiñonez, was absent, declared a fugitive and with an arrest warrant.

Osorio was found in 2022 guilty of the crime of Mirna Cruz Molina, 57, and her daughter Jackeline Cristina Palomo, 26.

These two crimes led the authorities to discover a series of clandestine graves in the house of the former National Civil Police (PNC) officer, located in Chalchuapa, from which twelve bodies were officially recovered and delivered to their families.

The house is located in an isolated area and close to a large cane crop.

The case generated controversy after it became known, on May 21, 2021, that the Attorney General of the Republic granted Osorio the criterion of opportunity, which would generate legal benefits, in exchange for testifying against his alleged accomplices.

Osorio declared out of court that more than 40 remains of murdered people could be found in his house, without the authorities having offered more details of the case, which had summary secrecy.