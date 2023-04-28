Home » Trial continues against former mayors of Zacatecoluca and San Rafael Obrajuelo for acts of corruption
Trial continues against former mayors of Zacatecoluca and San Rafael Obrajuelo for acts of corruption

This Friday, the trial against Salvador Francisco Morataya, former mayor of Zacatecoluca, Rafael Aguilar, former mayor of San Rafael Obrajuelo, and 15 other people are accused of acts of corruption committed within said communes.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the former mayor of Zacatecoluca, Salvador Francisco Morataya, is accused of 4 cases of Illicit Negotiations and 3 cases of Improper Bribery.

While the former mayor of San Rafael Obrajuelo, Rafael Aguilar and the former councilor, Luis Gómez, are accused of embezzlement.

Also, 5 members of the former Zacatecoluca municipal council are being prosecuted for the crime of Illicit Negotiations and Improper Bribery.

The Public Ministry has sufficient evidence that demonstrates the manner in which the crimes were committed, as well as the gifts that the council members received in order for them to grant the execution of municipal projects and the approval of a terminal.

