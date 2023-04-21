Home » Trial of a nurse accused of raping a patient
News

Trial of a nurse accused of raping a patient

by admin
Trial of a nurse accused of raping a patient

CASE. –

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Prosecutor’s Office issued an accusatory opinion for rape against the nurse Víctor Hugo TG The victim would be one of his 19-year-old patients. The investigation began when a complaint was issued in which it was reported that, at the General Hospital of Guasmo Sur in Guayaquil, a woman had been sexually assaulted by a nurse on December 25, 2022.

The man was captured and sentenced to pretrial detention for rape. Referential photo: Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor, Patricia Morán Espinoza, presented elements of conviction at the evaluation and trial preparatory hearing. Among the documents was the investigative report, the medical-legal examination carried out on the victim, the psychological expert report, among others.

In addition, the institution requested the admission of the victim, her sister and half-sister to the Victim and Witness Protection System, since they would have received threats in order to make them drop the accusation they made.

What were the facts?

The nurse Víctor Hugo TG would have sedated the young woman to commit the crime. However, she woke up and notified her relatives through a text message. In turn, she contacted the doctors on duty and identified the assailant.

Then, police officers arrived at the hospital to capture the alleged rapist. The same, hours later, he was placed under the orders of the Prosecutor’s Office where a judge in flagrante delicto ordered his preventive detention.

See also  “Big penis, big breasts…”: the Police get their hands on individuals who post immodest messages in town - TOGOTOPNEWS

You may also like

Doppelganger debate – dispute between Kiev and Moscow...

The “Gordo” boasted his membership in the gang...

An opportunity for a participatory health reform in...

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in Western Pacific...

Video: Full trains after the end of the...

Christian Guevara denies opposition media

Tolima fell at home 2 by 1 against...

Kühnert does not publish his vote on Berliner...

Cuenca will have its first Narrative Biennial

Colombian councilman was captured in New York for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy