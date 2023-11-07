Trial of the Lamezia airport management company, all acquitted – News

All acquitted because the fact does not exist. The charges against the 16 defendants in the trial called “Eumenidi” are dropped in the first instance, resulting from the investigations carried out by the Financial Police and the Border Police on the alleged offenses that were allegedly committed in the management of “Sacal”, the company that in 2017 , the year to which the facts date back, managed the Lamezia Terme airport (today Sacal manages all three Calabrian airports).





The acquittal sentence was issued by the Court of Lamezia Terme (president Adele Foresta) in acceptance of the request made by the public prosecutor, Santo Melidona. The defendants were accused, for various reasons, of corruption, embezzlement, abuse of office and induction to give or promise benefits.





The acquitted people are Massimo Colosimo, president of the company at the time; the former general directors Pierluigi Mancuso and Pasquale Clericò, who died while the trial was underway; the former head of the legal department, Ester Michienzi; the members of the board of directors Floriano Noto, Bruno Vincenzo Scalzo, Giampaolo Bevilacqua, Giuseppe Mancini, Floriano Siniscalco; the former president of the Province of Catanzaro, Enzo Bruno; the former head of the personnel area, Sabrina Mileto; Angelina Astorino, representative of the Employment Centre; the carabiniere Marcello Mendicino; the former deputy mayor of San Mango d’Aquino, Pasquale Torquato; Giuseppe Vincenzo Mancuso; the entrepreneur Emanuele Ionà, former municipal councilor of Lamezia and then member of the Sacal board of directors.





The investigation by the Financial Police had revealed alleged reimbursements of money for “ghost” business trips, requests for recommendations to hire at Sacal people linked by friendship with the company’s top management or to do internships.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

