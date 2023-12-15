Trial operation of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge tour officially opened. How do tourists make reservations for tours? _News Channel_CCTV Network (cctv.com)

Trial Operation of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Tour Officially Launched

Today, the trial operation of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Tour was officially launched, allowing mainland residents to sign up for the trip without applying for a Hong Kong and Macao pass. Tourists can not only tour the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge on the bus but also board the Blue Dolphin Island to visit.

The tour is open to mainland residents holding valid identity cards and Hong Kong and Macao residents who have entered the mainland and hold a valid Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao residents.

There are two ways for tourists to make reservations for tours. They can make an appointment to purchase tickets on the official WeChat public account of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Tour and then go to the departure point according to the appointment time. The other method is for tourists to sign up for group travel directly at the travel agency. During the trial operation period, the ticket price is 188 yuan per person, and 1,200 bridge tours can be booked every day.

The total tour time of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Tour is about 140 minutes. Due to the special location of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Blue Dolphin Island, located between the three ports of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, they belong to the port-restricted area and customs supervision area. Tourists who sign up for the tour must form a group and return to the Zhuhai Port Tourism Inspection Office on time.

After departing from the Zhuhai Highway Port, tourists can visit three navigation bridges at close range: the “sail” shaped Jiuzhou Bridge, the “dolphin” shaped Jianghai Bridge, and the “Chinese knot” shaped Qingzhou Bridge. Finally, they arrive at the bridge closest to Hong Kong – Blue Dolphin Island. This is the first time that Blue Dolphin Island is open to the public since the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in 2018. Many travel agencies have launched related tourism products to attract tourists to visit.

One tourist, Mr. Zhang, expressed his excitement for the tour, stating, “This is China’s largest cross-sea project at present, so I want to take this opportunity to bring my parents over during the break to let them feel the power of our motherland.” The trial operation of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Tour is expected to draw significant interest and participation from local and foreign tourists alike.

