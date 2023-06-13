Trial year, final assessment: disciplinary test is not foreseen. Can it be carried out on a temporary assignment?

Does the trial year include a disciplinary test with an external commission? Can it be carried out on a temporary assignment?

Trial year

We recall that the DL n. 36/2022, converted into law n. 79/2022, modified the provisions of Legislative Decree 59/2017 regarding the trial year, now called training course and annual trial period in service and governed by DM 226/2022. The “new” probationary year presents only one significant change compared to the “old” one, namely the conduct of a final test, in addition to the interview, always before the Evaluation Committee.

Here is how the training course and the annual in-service trial period are structured:

initial skills assessment drawn up, within the second month of service, by the teacher in the trial year in collaboration with the tutor;

agreement for professional development, established between the head teacher and the teacher in the probationary year, having consulted the tutor teacher, on the basis of the initial skills balance; it defines the objectives for the development of skills of a cultural, disciplinary, pedagogical, didactic-methodological and relational nature, to be achieved through the envisaged training activities and participation in training activities activated by the school institution or by school networks;

training activities (for a total of 50 hours);

professional portfolio (which also contains some of the documents produced and reported in this list, such as the initial and final skills assessment);

final skills assessment, drawn up by the teachers in the trial year with the supervision of the tutor teacher, in order to record the progress of professionalism, the impact of the training actions carried out and the further developments to be hypothesized;

interview before the Committee for the evaluation of teachers;

final test (at the same time as the interview) before the Teacher Evaluation Committee;

expression of opinion by the Committee;

final evaluation of the headteacher.

Question

One of our readers asks the following:

I am a secondary school teacher, hired on a permanent basis on support. On 24 May I obtained a transfer of inter-provincial role on I degree secondary support in a municipality other than my residence but in the same province. I need two clarifications: 1. Having to do a new trial year, will I be subject to both an interview with the school’s internal evaluation committee and with an external commission (as I did in July 2022 for my first role), or only an internal committee? 2. In a few days, could I apply for temporary assignment for parent reunification in my municipality of residence (and that of my parent)? If yes, and if I were to obtain it, would I carry out the trial year in the new institution?

D1. Having to do a new trial year, will I be subject to both an interview with the school’s internal evaluation committee and with an external commission (as I did in July 2022 for my first role), or only with an internal committee?

R2. No, there will be no external commission. This, in fact, is foreseen as part of the extraordinary recruitment procedure from GPS 2021/22 (and also 2022/23), in which our reader participated, for the purpose of placing and confirming the role. Therefore, the next school year the reader will carry out the trial year, to pass which she will have to obtain the positive evaluation of the school manager, following the opinion of the Committee after the interview and the final test.

D2. In a few days, could I apply for temporary assignment for parental reunification in my municipality of residence (and that of my parent)? If yes, and if I were to obtain it, would I carry out the trial year in the new institution?

R2. The case in question is not foreseen in the Ministerial Decree governing the probationary year. However, we believe that, by carrying out the service in the same type of post (and in the same level of education), the aforementioned year can also take place in temporary assignment. In confirmation of what we claim, we report what is written in article 15/5 and in article 3/3 of the aforementioned DM 226/2022:

art. 3/3: Included in the one hundred and twenty days of teaching activities are both the actual teaching days and the days spent at the place of service for any other activity aimed at the best performance of the didactic action, including evaluation, planning, training and collegiate activities

art. 15/5: The school principals of institutions where probationary teachers work they organize the reception, training, tutoring, professional supervision activities…

Therefore, the DM does not speak of the seat of ownership but rather of the place of employment. We also add that USR Piemonte, in note no. 17229 of 11/24/2022, among the cases in which the probationary year cannot be carried out, it reported those of use or substitution (art. 36 CCNL 2007) on another type of place or class of competition, but not the assignment in the same type of post/class of competition/level of education of ownership.

Therefore, if the reader obtains the provisional assignment, she will have to present her situation to the headteacher who will take action at the ATP of the province of the assigned school.