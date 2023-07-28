Home » Tribal and semi-tribal districts exempted from sales tax
Web Desk: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority exempted tribal and semi-tribal districts from sales tax for four months. In the text of the post issued by the authority, it is said that under the Sales Tax on Services Act 2022, sales tax exemption has been given to the former federal and provincial tribal districts, after which sales tax is not applicable on the provision of services in these districts. Will be. For this it is necessary that the residences and businesses of these areas are also located within the same districts.
This sales tax exemption will not be applicable to telecommunication, other allied services and PSDP, ADP projects. The sales tax exemption will be applicable from July 1, 2023 to businesses and contracts in these districts, which will be effective until October 31, 2023. Exemption has been decided by the authority’s policy board with the permission of the provincial government.

