Tribute to Albertazzi from the Roman Theater Festival of Volterra – Tuscany

Exhibition dedicated to the Maestro’s 100th birthday

(ANSA) – VOLTERRA (PISA), JUNE 22 – The 21st edition of the International Roman Theater Festival in Volterra (Pisa), scheduled from July 7 to August 6, will be dedicated to Giorgio Albertazzi, 100 years after his birth. Among the various shows of the festival, with the artistic direction of Simon Domenico Migliorini, ‘Brutus’ which recalls William Shakespeare (July 7) and ‘Noche de Tango’ (July 29) which pays homage to the Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges. Space also for the ‘Ombra della sera’ award and the ‘Volterra 22’ award, scheduled for 5 August.



“The Festival program – said Migliorini during the presentation at the Palazzo del Pegaso in Florence – is very articulated and has an international imprint with significant presences coming from France, England and Germany”. For the mayor of Volterra Giacomo Santi it is a season “much awaited in Volterra because the Festival is not just theatre”.



“Tuscany is a land of art, culture and beauty and Volterra is a precious treasure – observed the president of the Regional Council of Tuscany Antonio Mazzeo – and responds perfectly to our idea of ​​Tuscany. Investing in culture and theater means investing in freedom. Knowing that a high-quality theater season takes place in one of the most beautiful settings in our region means being a national cultural reference point and becoming a model for other theatrical experiences as well”.



“The International Festival of Volterra is a virtuous example for our region – underlined the regional councilor Diego Petrucci – and the theme of the regeneration of unique places and spaces, such as the Roman theater of Volterra, is a valid example for the whole region” . (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

