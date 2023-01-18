Ivanna Fernandez

On January 17, 2019, a terrorist attack shook the city of Bogotá and the entire country: 22 cadets died at the General Santander Cadet School.

Yesterday marked four years since this sad event, among the victims were two young people from Risaralda: Diego Alejandro Molina Peláez, 20 years old, and Juan David Rodas Agudelo, 21 years old. The police do not forget them and yesterday they paid a heartfelt tribute in the Parque de La Paz and in the command of the Metropolitan Police.

The mother of cadet Diego Alejandro Molina remembers her son with great pride.

She describes him as “a wonderful and happy boy”, who left an important legacy in just 20 years of life. This legacy included values ​​such as love, joy, responsibility and helping others. She remembers one of the cadet’s favorite phrases, “he who does not live to serve, does not serve to live”, and she believes that her son lived his life according to these values, and that he is an example for all.

On the other hand, Luzfary Agudelo, mother of cadet Juan David Rodas Agudelo, stated that “today I ask for justice, four years of sadness and agony have been very difficult. Despite this difficult situation, I express my gratitude to the Colombian National Police for the accompaniment provided to this day, here by the hand of God we continue to fight for our loved ones.”

The mother of Juan David Rodas Agudelo joins the other families of the victims in their fight for justice and in memory of the young cadets lost in this tragic attack.

Tribute

During the tribute that included a wreath at the monument to the cadets located in La Paz Park, the police stated that “The Colombian National Police reiterates its commitment to continue working to guarantee security and peace in the country, and stands in solidarity with the families of the victims on this painful anniversary.”