Tribute to good football | kienyke

The football of the people, the football of the show. Above blackboards and coaches obsessed with tactics and results. Lively, offensive, voracious, with tolerance for errors, strengthened offensive abilities.

Without the false meritocracy of speculation and fear to preserve a zero.

With goals and great goals, the essence of the game. With masterful actions and intensity from start to finish. Spare no effort.

That is why my respect to Millonarios and América for the unforgettable night, which football claimed in El Campin. That rewarded the fans for their endurance, on a freezing night with rain.

The basic essences of the game, which enthroned it as a crowd sport, exposed with a range of resources and an inexhaustible script. Good for Gamero and Guimaraes, they took a risk by competing.

Wasn’t it a Puskas goal, the one from Leo Castro from Taquito to a precise pass from Oscar Cortés, in Millonarios? Or Macalister’s Chilean kick that missed by inches and threatened to become the championship goal? What an inexhaustible repertoire “Maca” has. What a player! I don’t know why he is denied “a dove” in the selection.

Or the goal by Daniel Quiñones, from midfield, with impeccable peripheral vision? Or the sweep of Facundo Suarez, with a daring advance to beat Montero? Or the “toccata” of America for the first of the Argentine, who in a short time became an outstanding figure of America and Colombian soccer?

Real football with constructive partnerships, with insistent attacks, with technique over muscle, without ambushing referee Roldan, impeccable handling with his characteristic authority. Football without cheating, without wasting time, with the ball rolling naturally from one goal to another, without its weight in lead, with few interruptions.

There were mistakes, many, especially in the defensive zones, but when judging what was seen, celebrated by the fans, recognition prevails over criticism. Because it was football for the stands and not for the coaches and opinion-makers who analyze the game from the petty perspective of the result.

Resounding triumph of Millionaires. Defeat worthy of America. 4-3 that is not lost in oblivion.

Matches like this bring the championship to life. Like that of Rionegro Águilas with Santa Fe, 3-1, or that of Cali’s victory, against Junior, 3-2, which remained uncertain until the end. Or the victory, 2-3, of Medellín against Huila when time was up.

The football that I like with emphasis on talent, without highlighting the mistakes. The one with the open proposal and the goal as the maximum objective. The football of the people.