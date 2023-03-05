The Venezuelan ruling party paid tribute this Sunday to President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), on the 10th anniversary of his death, with a day that included an act at the barracks from which he led the 1992 coup d’état against the then president, Carlos Andrés Pérez.

“We have the enormous commitment, 10 years after the physical departure of our commander, (to) continue strengthening popular unity, the vanguard of the revolution in Venezuela and beyond, because this is an internationalist project,” said the Venezuelan ambassador. in Cuba, Adán Chávez, and brother of the deceased president.

In the Cuartel de la Montaña, a former military museum renamed Cuatro de Febrero in honor of the 1992 date on which, from its facilities, Chávez led the coup d’état, members of the Government and sympathizers of the man who ruled the destinies of Venezuela until 2013 they remembered his legacy.

The invited presidents and former presidents of the region, Luis Arce, Daniel Ortega, Rafael Correa, Manuel Zelaya and Evo Morales, were present at the event.

Likewise, thousands of supporters of Chavismo went to the Cuartel de la Montaña to honor the memory of the president.

Francisco Morillo, from the Sucre state (east) told EFE that Chávez “woke up the Venezuelan people”, while confirming his support for President Nicolás Maduro.

“Today I come here to honor our eternal commander Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías, the man who woke up the Venezuelan people, the man who told the people that there is love here,” he said.

For her part, María Eugenia Barrios, 61, told EFE that the absence of the president strengthens the ruling party to “continue working on the legacy that he left us.”

He maintained that these last 10 years have been “a very tough battle” for Maduro, but “he has been overcoming each of the difficulties to benefit us, continue with the legacy and responsibility that Commander Chávez left him.”

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) began on Friday the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of Hugo Chávez.

Chávez died on March 5, 2013 at the age of 58, a victim of cancer, and is considered one of the most important and controversial figures of the beginning of the century in Latin America. EFE