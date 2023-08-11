Tribute to Rahat Indori, the popular poet of common man to serious people, on his third anniversary, selected videos, ghazals and poems,

I am neither a light nor a lamp nor a star

Why are the luminaries burning with my name?

To Rahat Indori, a popular poet from the common man to the serious minded people

3rd Anniversary Tribute, Selected Videos, Ghazals and Poems

Hyderabad: 11/August

(Sahar News/Social Media Desk)

The famous poet Rahat Indori August 11, 2020 of cardiac arrest at Shri Arundu Institute of Medical Science, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 70 He died at the age of 10 years, where he was under treatment due to Covid.

own 50 In the poetry and poetry of the year, the well-known Urdu poet and songwriter Rahat Indori wrote Mission Kashmir (Sanjay Dutt, Rathik Roshan, Jackie Shroff), Khuddar (Govinda), Fiza (Rathik Roshan), Muna Bhai MBBS (Sanjay). Dutt), Kareem, Ghatak (Sunny Deol), Ishq (Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn), Yeh Rishta (Tabu, Kunal Kapoor), Gentleman (Chiranjeevi), Sir (Naseeruddin Shah), Dharad, Karib, Meenakshi, Tamannaah, Uzaar , Gili Gili Chor Hai and also wrote songs about crime.

Rahat Andori’s full name was “Rahatullah Qureshi” who became famous as Rahat Andori in the world of poetry in the seventh decade. January 1st 1950 He was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was also a professor of Urdu literature at Devi Ahlia University, Indore. His seven works are Dhup, Dhup, Mere Nafte, Panthwa Darvish, Rat Badal Gayi, Anger, Surat. Volume II) has come to light.

today August 11, 2023 Korahat Andori, who reflected the hearts and emotions of the people through his poetry and always showed a mirror to the government through his poetry, excerpts from two articles written on him on the occasion of his third anniversary, his selected ghazals, famous poems of the time. Apart from the two ghazals of Rahat Indori sung by Jagjit Singh and Jasvinder Singh, some selected videos of Rahat Indori’s participation in Mushairas are presented as a tribute. A few verses of Rahat Indori are heard repeatedly.

The notable poems are:

Everyone’s blood is included in the soil here

One’s father has a little India

٭٭

Is there a lot of tension at the borders?

Do you know something?

٭٭

Don’t make fun of our torn hats

Our crowns are kept in museums

٭٭

Even if it is two yards, it is dead property

O death, you have made me a landlord

٭٭

I am neither a light nor a lamp nor a star

Why are the luminaries burning with my name?

٭٭

If there is a fire, then the house will come under many blows

Only our house is here

٭٭

Face the storms, strike the floods

Leave the circle of sailors and cross the river of arrows

٭٭ Sahar News.com ٭٭

In the daily Dawn, Pakistan 12 August 2021 In his article written by Mr. Nadeem Siddiqui, a senior and well-known journalist of Mumbai, writes that Dr. Rahat Andori was the most distinguished poet of this era. If anyone got unusual and sudden popularity in the world, it was Rahat Indori. He was popular with the common man to the serious ones.

Mr. Nadeem Siddiqui writes that just as he used to make the listeners of the general mushaira held in the grounds of Moti Lake in Kanpur his followers, similarly we saw that he was also among those who had a taste for Urdu in the five-star hotel in Doha, Qatar. They were liked. Because we have also seen his time when he was becoming famous and we have witnessed the period when he became the hero of Urdu poetry. Fatanat is a word similar to intelligence but with a slightly oblique meaning. Rahat Andori was a person with the semantic attributes of these two words.

He was also possessed of intelligence and wit, so he tried to make his own way and in public lectures he brought out a wonderful style of reading his words verbatim, which people like us call “performance”. Over time, this style of comfort reached many peaks of fame and popularity.

Rahat Indori’s performance in Mushairas went like a cannon and soon this style of Rahat reached many peaks of fame and popularity. Rahat Indori understood the psychology of the listeners of his ghazals well and he eloquently wrote them. Barta was also a very successful person in this skill. He was not able to dress burning topics in a poetic style, but he was fully capable of making it into an al-Tabas, and the listener did not sway on his narrative, but used to make Dad like a slogan of Takbeer.

It was many years ago that we were also participants in this mushaira and when Rahat Indori recited his poem

Don’t make fun of our torn hats

Our crowns are kept in museums

So, in all the mushaira hall, only the noise of wow, wow was loud for a long time and then this poem became the achievement of this mushaira. We think that the helplessness and helplessness of Indian Muslims also gave great support to the poetry of Rahat. They were killed in riots many times. And Rahat deeply studied the psychology of the Muslims who were saddened by the tragedy like the martyrdom of Babri Masjid, and he wrote poetry out of this pain and grief. I wanted to spread like a forest fire, so it spread well.

Rahat Andori January 1, 1950 He was born in Indore and studied there. He also did his PhD on the subject of Urdu Mushairas and few people know that Rahat Indori was also a good painter, but more than the brush painting, the pictures he created and the Mushairas. Show people on stage she proved to be much more attractive. She not only read Mushairas all over India but she was invited with honor and respect all over the world. She also impressed people with her poetry and style of presentation.

His style of reciting poetry was very lively. It is difficult to say whether his “presentation” influenced his popularity or his words, but it is a fact that he is considered as the most popular poet of Urdu poetry of this period. It will be remembered. At that time, this poem of his is also remembered

I will spread during the time of Noor b

You keep taking out bugs in the sun

(Courtesy: Daily Dawn, Pakistan)

https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1139711

August 11, 2020 Zafar Gorakhpuri writes under the title of “Rahat Indori: Spokesman of Aam Aadmi’s Suffering”

Rahat Indori is a very successful and popular poet of today’s poets. Why not? Who will understand the psychology of mushaira more than him that he has done Ph.D. on the subject of mushaira. I have not studied Rahat’s poetry with reference to Mushairas. Rahat’s poetry is an interpreter of the small and big problems of life, the political and social conditions of the present time and the pains and sufferings of a common man.

There is no deep philosophy or complex mysteries in his poetry, but it is no less important that we hear the beats of life in it. This poetry shows us true pictures of the day and night of the wider world spread around us.

At the creative level, the use of simple and familiar vocabulary and an unambiguous pattern of expression have given Rahat’s poetry a taste that does not let both the public and the people out of its sphere of influence. Rahat’s tone is sharp. There is frankness, fearlessness and audacity in his lyrical mood, which to me is the essence of a true artist.

One thing I would like to point out is that they have a lot of protest and the tone of protest is so crude, clear and narrative that they sometimes seem to cross the boundaries of journalism on an intellectual level. I do not hesitate to say that these are Rahat’s poems which are also a reference to his literary identity, regardless of the business process of mushaira bazi. The future will find them in the same respect. (Courtesy: Construction News)

https://www.taemeernews.com/2020/08/rahat-indori-spokesperson-of-common-man.html

Here are Rahat Indori’s selected words and videos:

Why do people stop at every turn?

If you are so afraid, then why do you leave the house?

٭٭

May is a measure of the quality of the dish

Why are people jumping like empty glasses?

٭٭

There is a turning point to deal with youth

And why do all people come and slip here?

٭٭

I have not had anything to do with sleep for years

Why do dreams come and walk on the dead roof?

٭٭

I am neither Jaganu, Daya nor any star

Why are the luminaries burning with my name?

٭٭٭٭ ⬇️⬇️ ٭٭٭٭

“This ghazal of Rahat Indori Sahib in the voice of Jagjit Singh”

٭٭٭٭٭

Even the rough roads seem to be an easy journey

This seems to be the effect of my mother’s prayers

٭٭

Earlier, cannons were also attached to the chest

‘Now, if someone gives flowers, he feels afraid

٭٭

The time I bowed before you

My head seems higher than the heavens

٭٭

A desert where I spent my life

If you put your picture, it looks like home

٭٭٭ ⬇️⬇️ ٭٭٭

Singer Jasvinder Singh has given his beautiful voice to this ghazal.

٭٭٭٭٭

If you are against it, let it be

It’s all smoke, there’s little sky

٭٭

If there is a fire, then the house will come under many blows

Only our house is here

٭٭

I know that the enemy is not less but

Like us, there is life in the palm of your hand

٭٭

What comes out of our mouth is the truth

Your tongue is small in our mouth

٭٭

Those who are present today will not be present tomorrow

There are few private houses

٭٭

Everyone’s blood is included in the soil here

One’s father has a little India

٭٭٭٭ ⬇️⬇️ ٭٭٭٭

“Reciting this famous universal revolutionary speech in Mushaira”

Contains various poems by Rahat Indori Sahib 1993- of Mushaira

A rare video that has been viewed by more than two million people.

٭٭٭٭ ⬇️⬇️٭٭٭٭



In 2019, Rahat Indori was reciting miscellaneous words at the grand Mushaira held in Bengaluru.

This video so far Two crore 68 lakh 27 thousand People have seen

***** ⬇️⬇️ *****

There will be an accident in the market

What will not happen will be in the newspaper

٭٭

Thieves, do not know the value of them

Who, when, who will come to government

٭٭٭٭ ⬇️⬇️ ٭٭٭

Post Views: 238

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

