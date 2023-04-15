By Andrea Avila

Director of the U. del Rosario Entrepreneurship Center.

The heart of an entrepreneur beats with passion and determination. It is the spark that drives them to follow their dreams and believe in themselves when the world seems to be against them.

Entrepreneurs often face a number of challenges, from a lack of resources to market uncertainty. But through it all, they never lose sight of their vision and their determination to succeed.

In Colombia, there is increasing interest in undertaking. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), the largest worldwide study on the subject, the country’s Entrepreneurial Activity Rate (TEA), which shows the percentage of the population between the ages of 18 and 64 that develops an entrepreneurial activity. , went from 22.3% in 2019 to 31.1% in 2020.

But make no mistake, the path of entrepreneurship is not easy. Entrepreneurs experience emotional ups and downs, moments of doubt, and failure. But it is precisely that resilience that allows them to keep going and achieve their goals.

But entrepreneurship is not only for those who have achieved success. It is also for those who are willing to learn and grow along the way. Entrepreneurs often experience failure and rejection, but are able to pick themselves up and keep going with determination and resilience.

In addition, entrepreneurship is also an opportunity to positively impact society and the world in general. Many entrepreneurs have used their businesses to support social and environmental causes, making a significant difference in the lives of people and the planet. This is how entrepreneurship is not only an economic engine, it is also an agent of social change.

Likewise, entrepreneurship is a vital force in organizations. Intrapreneurs who not only work in their daily work within an organization, but also have a vision and passion for innovation and change, are those who defy convention and seek new ways to improve and create processes, products and services. Their dedication and effort not only benefit the company in adapting to change, but also inspire and motivate their colleagues to create value and work together towards common goals.

On Entrepreneur Day (April 16) let’s celebrate those who have made the decision to pursue their dreams and work tirelessly to achieve them. From small family businesses to cutting-edge technology companies, each entrepreneur is a testament to the power of determination and passion. It is a day to honor the courage and determination of those who have dared to take a path less traveled and work tirelessly to achieve success.

On this special day of the entrepreneur, we must recognize and celebrate the importance of entrepreneurship in our lives. We must honor those who have taken the risk to pursue their dreams and work tirelessly to achieve them. We must recognize that entrepreneurship is not only a path to financial success, but also to personal satisfaction and positive social impact.

Entrepreneurship is a powerful force that drives economic growth and innovation in Colombia, and it is also a tool to promote inclusion and equity in society. Today, let’s celebrate the brave entrepreneurs who have fought for their dreams and achieved success through their dedication and effort. Happy Entrepreneur Day!