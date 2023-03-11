Khalid Barkaoui

On the eve of the worldwide celebration of International Women’s Day corresponding to March 8 each year, I have a special thought for women in general and for female teachers in particular. This memorable day of March 8 reminds us of the militancy of the Russian woman who was able to obtain her legitimate right to vote after demonstrations and militant actions on March 8, 1917. It was not until 1977 that the United Nations formalized with great fanfare the world women’s day. Since then, women have commemorated this day to take stock of the progress made, the major challenges to be met and the path that remains to be covered for greater justice, equality, emancipation and parity.

Moroccan women celebrate this day with joy and good humor in recognition of the sacrifices made by the fairer sex to enjoy their full rights and to lay the foundations of a modern, fair and egalitarian society that restores a place of choice. to women as key players in the development of their country.

The Moroccan woman can be proud and feel proud, and for good reason, she is doubly celebrated during the year. First of all, she is commemorated on October 10 due to the proclamation of this day as National Women’s Day. On October 10, 2004, Morocco experienced the advent of the family code. This code granted fundamental rights to Moroccan women to ensure the well-being of the child. March 8 is a favorable occasion to promote the efforts made by urban and rural women to contribute alongside men to the development process initiated by our country.

It is also an opportunity to honor the sustained work and the appreciable effort combined by the female teacher in order to provide quality education, even in conditions that leave something to be desired. The teacher works in landlocked areas, in mountainous areas that are difficult to access. These teachers face multiple constraints to ensure their noble mission. They are deprived of decent housing, food, means of transport up to their expectations, means of leisure, Moorish baths, libraries, banks, post offices, administrations…because these institutions are located hundreds of kilometers and to reach it, it was necessary to travel huge distances.

In the light of this celebration, we must not forget the sufferings of this militant woman teacher steeped in an unshakeable will to serve the national public school. This woman advances with sure step and with merit towards the realization of the most beautiful job of the world. Hats off to all the princesses of knowledge who brave the difficult conditions to forge the personality of the children of the rural world, the peri-urban world and the city world. These women do not need flowers or roses, they need a substantial improvement in their living conditions to carry out their titanic educational mission.

Member of the AMEF CP de Boulemane.