A young couple was intoxicated last night after accidentally inhaling carbon monoxide, for causes that are still under investigation: it happened around half past midnight inside a house in Tricesimo which is located along state road 13 Pontebbana.

After the alarm was raised with a call to the single emergency number 112, the headquarters of the regional health emergency operating structure (Sores) sent the crew of an ambulance from Tarcento. Sores nurses also alerted firefighters and law enforcement.

Upon arrival of the medical team, the couple was alert, although one of the two members was in a state of confusion. The transfer was initially arranged to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. The two were then accompanied by air ambulance to the Cattinara hospital for treatment in the hyperbaric chamber.