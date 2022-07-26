BORGO VALBELLUNA. The Festa di Melere is ready to return in full swing. Next Monday starts the festival organized by the Pro Loco Trichiana, one of the most historic – this year reaches the 47th edition – and popular in the province.

After the stop of 2020 and the reduced program of 2021, the aim is to reset to pre-pandemic levels. “Let’s go back to the levels of 2019”, exults Davide De Bona, president of the Pro loco Trichiana. «Fifteen days straight, from 1st to 15th August, Sundays and August 15th even at noon».

The association remains vital, in terms of participation, it does not seem to have been affected by the consequences of the pandemic: “We are 30 directors, in a board that is on average quite young,” explains De Bona. “In the pre-Covid period we had almost 500 volunteers over 15 days. We have already met most of them, because from this year, for a bureaucratic matter, every single collaborator has to get the UNPLI Blue Card ».

Information confirmed by the press officer Gianni Segat: «In recent years we have always had more than 400 volunteers, almost 500, who alternate between 15 days and 18 meals. We are satisfied: we had a couple of meetings to understand what the strengths are, and as volunteers – from those who work an hour to those who work for 15 days – we are there. A number in line with the last few years ». In this sense, therefore, the answer is positive.

Difficulties arise when it comes to bureaucracy. “The regulations are becoming more and more stringent”, remarks Segat. «Nowadays we work as much to organize a party, as to get in order with all the documents to be done. Honestly, the bureaucratic part is becoming a bit too expensive, time consuming and intricate. Starting with the fact that everyone must be insured one by one. We would like to clarify that we do not want to circumvent the rules, on the contrary: we have regularized many situations even before they were mandatory, from the kitchen to separate waste collection. We have always tried to be ahead of the times, but in recent years there is always something new, and it is difficult to keep up. This worries us a little. The world of volunteering is under increasing pressure ».

In any case, the expectations are comforting. «Seeing other parties and hearing colleagues from other Pro Locos, the memberships have been good. We hope that in Melere it will be the same thing », De Bona hopes. “Compared to other parties, we can also have more customers in the Treviso area just below the Pre-Alps”. «Before the other festivals, we had some doubts and fears. However, those who have already made it speak to us at least of a + 10% turnout compared to 2019 », adds Segat. “We believe we can easily attest to the same numbers.”

As for the offer, it will be “a classic program”, announces Segat, “from which we do not deviate, because over the years it has always rewarded us”, albeit with some new elements. As always, it will focus strongly on traditional cuisine, «our business card». The main events will be on the two Saturdays: on the 6th with DJ Renée La Bulgara, on the 13th with comedian Stefano Chiodaroli. There will be, on Sunday 7, a country-themed day. There will be initiatives between sport and entertainment, such as the “Melerissima” and the “Ciclopedonata delle ombre”. A dense lineup of proposals that can be read in full on the website www.prolocotrichiana.it.