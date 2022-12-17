In Trichiana the Christmas tree lights up while pedalling. The initiative was inaugurated on Friday 16 December 2022 with the Pro loco which this year decided to celebrate Christmas in an alternative way to the previous editions, while always maintaining the same goliardic spirit that distinguishes it. To produce the energy needed to switch on the lights, the plan envisages that the tree be connected to a bicycle, which in turn is connected to an alternator: in this way, whoever rides the two wheels will guarantee the thrust necessary to power the flow. The operation, however, will not be taken for granted, on the contrary: it will be necessary to commit oneself to arrive at the final result. For this reason, the Pro Loco will establish a sort of competition: whoever manages to keep the lights on for four minutes in a row will have a mulled wine as a prize, offered by the organizers

