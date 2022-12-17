Home News Trichiana. The tree lights up pedaling, whoever keeps it going for 4 minutes gets a free mulled wine
News

Trichiana. The tree lights up pedaling, whoever keeps it going for 4 minutes gets a free mulled wine

by admin
Trichiana. The tree lights up pedaling, whoever keeps it going for 4 minutes gets a free mulled wine

In Trichiana the Christmas tree lights up while pedalling. The initiative was inaugurated on Friday 16 December 2022 with the Pro loco which this year decided to celebrate Christmas in an alternative way to the previous editions, while always maintaining the same goliardic spirit that distinguishes it. To produce the energy needed to switch on the lights, the plan envisages that the tree be connected to a bicycle, which in turn is connected to an alternator: in this way, whoever rides the two wheels will guarantee the thrust necessary to power the flow. The operation, however, will not be taken for granted, on the contrary: it will be necessary to commit oneself to arrive at the final result. For this reason, the Pro Loco will establish a sort of competition: whoever manages to keep the lights on for four minutes in a row will have a mulled wine as a prize, offered by the organizers

00:36

See also  Pyongyang admits the presence of covid but refuses aid - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Genoa Aquarium, the president Beppe Costa: “Continuous checks...

The express delivery companies have added new employees...

They cause an accident, then go shopping and...

Experts Interpret Beijing’s New Coronary Drug Catalog: Buy...

Maneuver, from pensions to tax truce: what can...

Qatargate, Sergio Cofferati: “Hard blow to the left...

Priest excommunicated on tour, warning from bishop

How to deal with febrile convulsions in children...

Migrants, Ocean Viking ready to set sail. The...

Review of China’s economy in 2022: How to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy