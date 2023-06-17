Tricolor victory in friendly

Julian Andres Santa

The Colombian National Team played its first friendly on the recent FIFA date, where those led by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo defeated their counterpart from Iraq 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by the 26-year-old striker, Mateo Casierra, who currently plays for Zenit in Russia.

La Tricolor formed with Álvaro Montero in goal; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Andrés Salazar in the defensive zone. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma; Jorge Carrascal, Diego Valoyes and Luis Díaz and in the attack front Rafael Santos Borré. For his part, the Argentine coach sent Yaser Asprilla, Mateus Uribe, Mateo Casierra, scorer of the goal, Jhon Arias and Óscar Cortés to the pitch. Now the national team is getting ready for its next friendly, which will be on Tuesday, June 20 at 1:45 in the afternoon against Germany.

In other results of yesterday’s friendlies, South Korea fell 0-1 to Peru and Poland beat the Germans, next rivals of the Colombian National Team, by the slightest difference.