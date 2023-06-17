Home » Tricolor victory in friendly
News

Tricolor victory in friendly

by admin
Tricolor victory in friendly

Julian Andres Santa

The Colombian National Team played its first friendly on the recent FIFA date, where those led by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo defeated their counterpart from Iraq 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by the 26-year-old striker, Mateo Casierra, who currently plays for Zenit in Russia.

La Tricolor formed with Álvaro Montero in goal; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Andrés Salazar in the defensive zone. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma; Jorge Carrascal, Diego Valoyes and Luis Díaz and in the attack front Rafael Santos Borré. For his part, the Argentine coach sent Yaser Asprilla, Mateus Uribe, Mateo Casierra, scorer of the goal, Jhon Arias and Óscar Cortés to the pitch. Now the national team is getting ready for its next friendly, which will be on Tuesday, June 20 at 1:45 in the afternoon against Germany.

In other results of yesterday’s friendlies, South Korea fell 0-1 to Peru and Poland beat the Germans, next rivals of the Colombian National Team, by the slightest difference.

See also  War in Belluno: Roccon asks for Perale's head. Massaro: Confidence in the whole team

You may also like

Cologne Central Station released again after being blocked...

Protest against the desecration of the mosque, the...

French newspaper digest – China extends diplomatic tentacles...

Right-wing populists in power in several Spanish cities

Growing trend of “Commercial Arbitrage” worldwide, Sui Gas...

U3 closed between Berliner Tor and Barmbek at...

Young people from Magdalena participated in the Pro...

Greece boat sinking incident, 298 Pakistanis feared dead

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth...

Greens want improvements to the EU asylum decision...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy