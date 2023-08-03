Triennale Milano, tender to expand the Design museum is underway – News

Expand and give new life to the Museum of Italian design and photography inside the Milan Triennale. This is the objective of the tender, worth almost 8 million euros, published by Invitalia on behalf of the Regional Secretariat of the Ministry of Culture for Lombardy and as part of the activities in support of the Authority responsible for the Development and Cohesion Plan.





The contract – reads a note – provides for the joint assignment of the definitive design, the executive design and the execution of the works. The interventions put out to tender concern both the internal and external spaces and aim at an expansion and revisitation of the exhibition structure.





The Palazzo dell’Arte, designed by Giovanni Muzio ninety years ago and home to the Triennale, will be modernized with energy efficiency measures and brought back to the original 1933 project: in particular, the facade designs will be redefined, the windows replaced and the restaurant placed in the original location



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

