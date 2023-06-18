Trieste Estate comes alive: 20 shows from 19 to 25/6 – Friuli VG

Finazzer Flory and Cacciari, meetings on Pasolini and Pittoni

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 17 JUNE – Trieste Estate, the summer festival of the Municipality of Trieste comes alive with 20 shows from 19 to 25 June, from the center to Valmaura.



From the evening, Monday, with the actor Massimiliano Finazzer Flory on the Betrothed, and Massimo Cacciari with a lectio magistralis at the Sartorio Museum at Tony Bruna’s Keope in Servola, where Crampi Elisi by Maxino and Furian will also perform. Among the numerous concerts, also the performance of a double bass sextet among the columns of the Roman Forum of San Giusto. The cinema at the Public Garden also opens its doors with the short films of ShorTS Film Festival in pre-preview.



On Wednesday 21, again in the Sartorio garden, the ESYO in the city series continues with the Brass Ensemble, a brass group made up of very young students of the Koper School of Music, historical partner of the ESYO orchestra (European Spirit of Youth Orchestra), conceived and directed by master Igor Coretti. “Jury Days” will be held on Saturday 24 June at 11:30 in the Bobi Bazlen room, one of the key events of the Mattador Screenplay Award: the jury of screenwriters, directors and experts will choose and award the best works in competition. (HANDLE).



